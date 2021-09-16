Duterte ‘no reaction’ on ICC probe into war on drugs – Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte had “no reaction” to the opening of an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into his administration’s drug war killings, his spokesman said on Thursday.

“Ako po’y nagbalita kay Presidente. Wala pong reaksyon (I’m the one who relayed the news to the President. He had no reaction),” presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said.

“Sa mula’t mula, sinasabi niya na siya’y mamamatay muna bago siya humarap sa mga dayuhang West (From the beginning, he has made it clear that he will never face those foreigners from the West),” he added.

Roque insisted the ICC has no “jurisdiction” over the Philippines since it has withdrawn its membership from the Rome Statute in 2018, which took effect in 2019.

“Pupuwede lang gumalaw ang korte kung wala po tayong hukuman na magbibigay ng katarungan, at meron naman po (The ICC can only step in if we did not have the High Court, but we do),” he said.

Even the Supreme Court had said the President cannot escape the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Roque said he believes the investigation won’t even move forward because the government will not cooperate.



But when asked why the country cannot just participate in the investigation to prove there were no human rights violations, Roque was not able to answer directly.

He only said there was a “violation of our sovereignty and jurisdictions.”

“When we gave them our consent to be a member-state, it did not mean that we waived our sovereignty,” Roque added partly in Filipino.

The spokesman, on the other hand, did not affirm the possibility of sharing the police records on drug war killings with the Commission on Human Rights and the general public.

Currently, only the Department of Justice has access to these data.

“Why would I care about transparency when we’re ensuring that guilty individuals are investigated, prosecuted, and punished for their acts,” he said.

The ICC on Wednesday authorized the full-blown investigation not only into Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs,” but also his so-called “Davao Death Squad” when he was mayor and vice mayor in Davao City.

The judges said they found “a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation, noting the specific element of the crime against humanity of murder.”