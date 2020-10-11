Duterte not involved in House politics, speakership row — Roque

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is neither involved in the politics of the House of Representatives nor with the speakership power struggle, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Sunday.

In a brief televised message, Roque said Duterte wants to inform the public and the House lawmakers as well that he is not meddling in the affairs of the legislative branch.

According to him, what the President wants is the passage of the proposed 2021 budget during the special session of Congress that he called for.

“May mensahe lang po ang ating Presidente, lalong-lalo na po sa mga miyembro ng Mababang Kapulungan. Hindi po nakiki-sali, hindi po nakiki-alam sa pulitika ng Mababang Kapulungan ang Presidente,” Roque said in his message aired by state-owned PTV-4.

“Hindi po naghihimasok, hindi po nakiki-alam ang Presidente sa nangyayaring girian para sa pwesto ng Speaker dyan po sa Mababang Kapulungan, ang panawagan po niya sa ating mga Kongresista, isantabi muna po ang pulitika para mapasa po natin ang proposed 2021 budget,” he added.

Duterte’s message was several times stressed by Roque amid the speakership row involving the Chief Executive’s allies — Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, who are both claiming the speakership post.

What is on Duterte’s mind, Roque noted, is the passage of the budget aimed at fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Ulitin ko po, ang panawagan ng Presidente, itigil muna po ang pulitika dyan sa mababang kapulungan para maipasa ang proposed budget ng 2021, na binuo po ng administrasyon para labanan ang COVID-19,” he said.

“Inaasahan po ng ating Presidente na alinsunod sa kanyang proklamasyon, magkakaroon po ng special session ang mababang kapulungan mula po 13 hanggang 16 ng buwang ito,” he added.

Earlier, rumors spread that the President’s family — the President and his children, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte and Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte have called for the upholding of term-sharing agreement, which will benefit Velasco.

Under the term-sharing deal brokered by President Duterte, Cayetano will have serve as Speaker for the first 15 months while Velasco will serve the remaining 21 months.

However, Cayetano has been hinting at extending his term to prioritize the passage of the budget, while his allies claimed that he already resigned as Speaker in recognition of the deal. However, his allies add that members of the House rejected Cayetano’s resignation.

But Velasco recently claimed that President Duterte himself felt they were hoodwinked by Cayetano by pretending to honor the agreement, only to disregard it eventually.

Roque said that this issue can come later.

“Itigil na po ang pultika, ipasa ang budget, at hindi po nakiki-sali, nanghihimasok, ang Presidente sa pagpili ng House Speaker na sana po ay isantabi na muna nang umusad ang proseso ng pagpasa ng national budget,” Roque noted.

“‘Yon lang po, maraming salamat po sa ating mga Kongresista, and the President looks forward to your utmost cooperation,” he said.

