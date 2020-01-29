Duterte ‘not yet’ banning PH-China flights amid coronavirus scare

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said there is no need to ban flights between the Philippines and China as of the moment amid the novel coronavirus scare.

“Not yet at this time,” Duterte said when asked of mulling the travel ban in an ambush interview.

The President said it would be difficult to suspend the flights since China has already imposed its own lockdown in cities where there were confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

“Mahirap yung sabihin mo (It’s difficult to say) you will suspend everything because they are also suspending there,” he said.

Over 100 have already died due to the novel coronavirus, while nearly 6,000 patients have already been infected.

The DOH said the Philippines remains free from novel coronavirus, but 23 persons are under investigation for carrying the virus.