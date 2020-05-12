Duterte offers P2M reward for capture of NPA commanders

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte offered a P2 million reward to anyone who can give information that may lead to the capture of the top commanders of the New People’s Army (NPA).

In a taped public address aired over state-run PTV4 on Tuesday morning, Duterte said informants would be treated as witnesses and would receive government protection.

“Pag nakapatay kayo ng commander o nakapagturo kayo kung saan natutulog yung commander o nakitulog, sabihin lang ninyo sa akin at P2 million, basta yung top commander (If you kill or point where a commander is, tell me and you will have P2 million, as long as it’s a top commander),” he said.

The President also promised to give killers of communist leaders land and a “new identity.”

“Aalisin kita sa lugar mo…Kasi kung hindi, papatayin ka talaga e. Pagka ganun, yung mga squealer, you will be given a new identity kagaya ng witness protection program,” Duterte said.

“I will give you lands. Marami pang lupa,” the President added.

This came after the President slammed the communist rebels for a series attacks carried out by their armed wing, the NPA, against government troops, while the country struggles with the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Duterte had warned that he “might declare martial law” if communist rebels continue their attacks on state troops.

“I am warning everybody and putting notice to the armed forces and the police. I might declare martial law,” the President has said.

The government declared a ceasefire against insurgents, which lapsed on April 15, while the communist group extended its truce until April 30.