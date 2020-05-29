Duterte offers to pay for Covid-19 patients’ hospitalization

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte offered to pay for the hospital expenses of Filipinos infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), as he reiterated his order for local government officials to help those stranded amid the pandemic.

In a public address late Thursday night, Duterte said he has “no problem” shouldering the hospital cost of ordinary Filipinos, telling local government officials to just send him the hospital bill.

“If you are positive, you can stay in the place where the government [will] provide for the hospitalization. I want to make it clear that as much as possible the ordinary citizen, the Filipino, does not have to spend money,” Duterte said.

“If he is sick, he can seek hospitalization and charge everything to government,” he added.

Duterte then directed local government officials to “expedite” the hospitalization of people needing medical assistance in their communities.

“I would like to convey to the mayor: help anyone. Not — not even Filipinos, foreigners, who are in your place and who go to you or who go to the municipal building, the seat of governance of your municipality to seek help,” Duterte said.

“You should expedite the hospitalization. Tulungan ninyo ‘yung mga Pilipino tutal (Help Filipinos since) I will pay. I will pay for the expenses. Walang problema ‘yan (That’s not a problem),” he added.

The President also warned local government officials of rejecting patients who sought admission.

“That is really an order of the national government to the local governments. Help, do not deny, and you must expedite the hospitalization until he is cured. No problem about payment. I will pay. Just bill me and I will pay,” he said.

“Now, if he happens to be in that place and he cannot move out and maybe he’s not welcome to the place, he can stay where — where he finds himself,” he added.

Duterte made the remarks after ordering the unhampered transit of thousands of Filipino repatriates back to their home provinces.

He asked local officials not to block the return of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) displaced by the pandemic, saying it was their constitutional right to travel back home.

Over 16,000 overseas OFWs in various quarantine facilities in Metro Manila have been sent home as of May 27, according to the latest government data.

To accommodate a new batch of repatriates expected to arrive this May and June, the national government is expediting the processing and release of Covid-19 test results of OFWs.

Around 300,000 OFWs are expected to return to the country this year, authorities said.