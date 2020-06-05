Duterte OK with water contracts as long as Ayala Corp., MVP ‘pay back’ money lost

MANILA, Philippines — As long as they “pay back” the money, President Rodrigo Duterte said he is okay with the water concession agreements with Manila Water Co. and Maynilad Water Services.

The President said this as he announced that he will be reviewing the recommendations on the water concession agreements of both groups.

“I will review the contracts that are proposed by the government panel to the Ayala and Pangilinan consortium,” Duterte said in a televised address.

“Okay na ako basta mabawi lang yung pera ng tao. Even in installments. Nagkalma ako kasi whether I like it or not, water is important in our lives. Okay na lang ako, but yung nawala sa tao, kung ano ang nawala sa kanila, that has to be paid back,” he added.

Manila Water Co. is a subsidiary of the Ayala family’s Ayala Corp., while the Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) of businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan owns a controlling stake in Maynilad Water Services.

Duterte has ordered to craft new concession deals with the two water companies after labeling the current agreements as “disadvantageous” to the Filipinos.

Last month, Duterte apologized to the Ayalas and Pangilinan for his previous “hurting words.”

Duterte has repeatedly railed against Pangilinan and the Ayala family for their water concessionaires’ “onerous” contracts with the government, tagging the businessmen as the “big fish” in corruption.

/MUF

