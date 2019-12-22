Duterte OKs holiday truce with Reds
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte approved on Sunday the recommendation of the government peace panel and the National Democratic Front Philippines (NDFP) for a nationwide ceasefire over the holidays.
“The Palace hereby announces that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has directed the declaration of a unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire with the coalition of the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People’s Army and the National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF),” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement issued on Sunday night.
The ceasefire will be implemented nationwide and will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 23, 2019, to 11:59 p.m. of Jan. 7, 2020.
Panelo said Duterte had instructed the Department of National Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, “to issue an official declaration therefor and communicate the directive for a national armistice with the CPP-NPA-NDF to their respective agents and armed units for due observance during the period.”
The President also reconstituted the government negotiating panel, naming Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as among its members.
“With the undertaking of these confidence-building measures — a reflection of the seriousness and commitment of the GRP, as well as a mark of goodwill on the part of the Commander-in-Chief — the Office of the President looks forward to the possible resumption of peace talks with the NDF, achieve accord with the whole coalition and ultimately, attain a lasting peace among the citizenry of our country,” Panelo said.
“The President wishes that all Filipinos enjoy quietude and serenity as they celebrate the Holiday Season with their loved ones free from violence or any form of disruption,” he added.
Duterte earlier this year officially shut down possible resumption of peace negotiations with the communist rebels, asking them to just “talk to the next President” and giving way for localized peace talks.
But earlier this month, Duterte ordered Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to reach out to the leadership of the Communist Party of the Philippines about what he called his “last card” in attaining peace under his administration.
