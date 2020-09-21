Duterte OKs overseas deployment of medical workers with complete documents as of Aug. 31

MANILA, Philippines — Medical professionals with complete documents as of August 31, 2020 are now allowed to work overseas, Malacañang announced Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yung mga health professionals na kumpleto po ang documentation as of August 31, 2020, pinayagan na po tayo ng Presidente na makaalis para sa inyong mga trabaho abroad,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online briefing.

(President Duterte has allowed health professionals with complete documents / papers as of August 31, 2020 to leave and work abroad.)

FEATURED STORIES

Some 1,500 medical professionals will benefit from this, Roque said.

Previously, only health workers with complete documents as of March 8, 2020 were exempted from the deployment ban.