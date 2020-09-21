Trending Now

Duterte OKs overseas deployment of medical workers with complete documents as of Aug. 31

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Duterte OKs overseas deployment of medical workers with complete documents as of Aug. 31

MANILA, Philippines — Medical professionals with complete documents as of August 31, 2020 are now allowed to work overseas, Malacañang announced Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yung mga health professionals na kumpleto po ang documentation as of August 31, 2020, pinayagan na po tayo ng Presidente na makaalis para sa inyong mga trabaho abroad,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online briefing.

(President Duterte has allowed health professionals with complete documents / papers as of August 31, 2020 to leave and work abroad.)

FEATURED STORIES

Some 1,500 medical professionals will benefit from this, Roque said.

Previously, only health workers with complete documents as of March 8, 2020 were exempted from the deployment ban.

gsg

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top