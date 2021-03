PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has approved the use of all Covax-donated AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines as first dose for the country’s medical frontliners, his spokesman announced on Friday.

In a virtual press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has issued a memorandum on the use of all 525,600 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Roque said this would ensure the safety and protection of more healthcare workers in areas with high Covid-19 transmission.