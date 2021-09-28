Duterte OKs vaccination of general population in Oct

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte gave the greenlight for the vaccination of the general population, including children, against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) starting this October, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte approved the inoculation of the general population after a recommendation from vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

“Magsisimula na po ang pagbabakuna sa general population itong buwan ng Oktubre. Ito po ay inaprubahan na ng Pangulo sang-ayon sa advice ni vaccine czar Carlito Galvez (The vaccination of the general population will start this month of October. This was approved by the President based on the advice of vaccine czar Carlito Galvez),” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“Antayin natin yung detalye, pero yung mga A1, A2, A3, hindi naman po mawawala ang kanilang priority (Let’s wait for the details, but those under A1, A2, A3 will not lose their prioritization),” he added.

The government has, so far, only prioritized the Covid-19 vaccination of five priority groups, including health workers, the elderly, people with health risks, essential workers, and indigents.

As for the inoculation of children, Roque said this would also start in October but clarified that the “master listing” of kids will be done first before the actual administering of shots.

He urged parents to have their children listed for Covid-19 vaccination.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Meron po tayong sapat na supply. Ang pinaghahandaan natin ‘yong master listing pa lang naman. ‘Pag meron na po tayong masterlist, hintayin po natin ang anunsyo kung sinong mauuna (We have enough supply. We are just preparing for the master listing. Once we have a masterlist, let us wait for the announcement on who will be first),” Roque added.

Galvez had recommended the coronavirus inoculation of 12 to 17-year-olds by the middle of October, as coronavirus infections hit more children.

He said that the government can vaccinate about 12 million minors with the arrival of 20 million doses by the first week of October.

Some local governments have started the pre-registration of minors for inoculation after the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for 12 years old and above.

Latest government data showed at least million Filipinos are now fully protected from the coronavirus, still far from the goal of immunizing 70 percent of the target population to achieve herd immunity by yearend.

As of Monday, authorities have administered some 43.9 million Covid-19 shots nationwide, of which around 22.5 million were first jabs.

Galvez had said the country was experiencing a “saturation point” in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other cities.

“Meaning parang nag mi-meet na po ‘yung demand at saka ‘yung supply. Meaning kailangan na natin mag-open ng other sector (we are meeting the demand and the supply. This means we need to open to other sectors),” he said.