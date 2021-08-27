Duterte on Manila Bay ‘white sand’: ‘Dolomite is beautiful’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte once again defended the controversial overlaying of crushed dolomite on the shore of Manila Bay by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Duterte made the remark in his talk to the nation on Thursday night, as he compared the “white sand” project to beautiful women in Boracay.

“Tingnan mo ngayon ang Boracay. Noon, maraming mga magagandang babae na naliligo [roon]. Noong pinaganda, mas lalong [lahat ng] pinakamagandang babae sa buong mundo, nandiyan na. Ayaw mo pa ‘yan? (Look at Boracay. Many beautiful women used to bathe there. After it was rehabilitated, all of the most beautiful women in the world are now here. Don’t you want that?)” he said.

“What is beautiful is beautiful. Period. Dolomite is beautiful to the eyes. Period,” Duterte added.

He went on to slam critics of his administration’s dolomite beach project, which was questioned by a number of experts, saying only Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu was brave enough to “take the problem by its horns.”

“‘Wag ka nang magtanong kasi hindi naman ninyo kaya kung kayo (Do not ask because you would not be able to do it if it were you),” Duterte said.

“You had your chance, actually. For so many years, you had every chance to do it. Was there anybody willing to take the problem by its horns? Si Cimatu lang (Only Cimatu).”



The Chief Executive then defended his decision to appoint former military officers to his Cabinet, including Cimatu, who was a retired Army general.

“Lahat ‘yang kaharap ko na military, puro ko kaibigan ‘yan. Hindi lang ‘yan basta kinuha ko; kilala ko (All those in front of me who are military are my friends. I didn’t just put them there; I know them. I can vouch for their honesty and industry),” he said.

The government spent P389 million on the so-called beach nourishment project, which aims to improve and “protect the coastal resources in the area and prevent flooding, erosion, and pollution.”

But the initiative was heavily criticized by the public, with others deeming it as a health hazard and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Malacañang said it believed the project will benefit Filipinos’ mental health, especially during the pandemic.

In September last year, the opening of the Manila Bay “beach” saw crowds wanting to get a glimpse of the “white sands.”

The event led to violations in safety protocols, particularly physical distancing.