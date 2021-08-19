Duterte only wants COA to stop publishing ‘initial’ reports – Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte only wants the Commission on Audit (COA) to stop publishing its preliminary reports, not its annual audits, his spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said.

Roque made the statement on Thursday after he was asked “how serious” the President was when he directed the commission to cease publication of its reports.

Duterte, however, in his “Talk to the People” late Monday night, did not make any distinctions when he blasted the COA. He only said it should stop publishing audit reports that “tarnish the image of public officials.”

The Palace spokesman called on government agencies with supposed deficiencies flagged by the COA to stay “cool” and respond to preliminary observations “immediately.”

“Lahat po ng merong [preliminary] observations, dapat po sagutin nang mabilis at detalyado ‘yung mga paratang nang magkaroon po ng linaw (All concerned agencies must promptly and thoroughly address these preliminary observations against them to clear to air),” he said.

Roque has repeatedly downplayed initial observations by the commission, saying they do not weigh as much as final reports.

It is the constitutional mandate of the COA to audit financial transactions and expenditures of all government offices, agencies, and instrumentalities.



