Duterte optimistic on PH 2020 prospects

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday expressed optimism that his administration’s policies and programs would redound to the benefit of the Filipino people in 2020.

“I join the entire Filipino nation and the global community in welcoming the New Year 2020. We celebrate this occasion with our loved ones, filled with gratitude for blessings received in the past and with much optimism for the wonderful possibilities ahead,” he said.In his New Year’s Day message, Mr. Duterte urged the public to take part in nation-building to sustain the country’s development.

“As this administration enters its fourth year, I am hopeful that all our policies and programs for the improved welfare of our citizens and the continued progress of the Philippines will be realized with the active participation of everyone,” he said.“Let us begin anew with a stronger commitment in our shared task of nation-building and ensure that all our development efforts will be made sustainable and inclusive,” Mr. Duterte said.

The New Year is also an opportune time to do better and aim higher, he said.

