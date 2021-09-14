Duterte orders Cabinet to seek his approval to attend Senate hearings

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will order his Cabinet members to secure his approval before attending Senate hearings, as he accused lawmakers of “stretching” their investigations for political purposes.

“This time, I will require every Cabinet member to clear with me any invitation, and if I think walang silbi (there is no point in attending) except to be harassed, to be berated in front of [the] public, eh, hintuin ko na ‘yan at pagbawalan ko na (then I will stop them from going),” Duterte said in his pre-recorded address aired Tuesday.

“I think I have the authority as President [….] I will limit what you can do with the Executive Department of the government,” he added.

Duterte’s ire stemmed from the series of hearings that the Senate has been conducting to look into the alleged corruption in the purchase of pandemic supplies from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation last year.

The President said he does not care about the fate of the undercapitalized firm, which amassed billions of pesos in government contracts.

“You can crumple Pharmally. Wala kaming pakialam diyan (We don’t care about them),” he said.