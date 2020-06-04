Duterte orders opening of more bus routes in Metro Manila by Friday

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered additional bus routes in Metro Manila starting Friday, Malacañang said.

The President’s directive came after thousands of commuting employees encountered difficulties getting a ride to and fr0m work after Metro Manila shifted from modified enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine this week.

“Nagbigay ng direktiba ang Presidente na dagdagan pa ang ruta ng mga bus na bumabyahe sa Metro Manila mula po bukas, araw ng Biyernes,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Thursday in an online briefing.

(The President issued a directive to add more bus routes in Metro Manila starting tomorrow, Friday.)

“Makikipagpulong ang LTFRB sa concerned bus operators ngayong araw tungkol sa bus deployment na utos ng ating Pangulo,” he added.

(LTFRB will meet with bus operators today regarding the bus deployment as ordered by the President.)

Only trains, a limited number of public utility buses under the bus augmentation initiative, taxis, transport network vehicle services (TNVS), shuttle services, point-to-point buses with limited passenger capacity were allowed to operate upon Metro Manila’s shift to GCQ on June 1.

Jeepneys, UV Express vans, and most public utility buses remain prohibited, even though more businesses were allowed to resume operations.

These will only be allowed to operate starting June 22 or the second phase of the resumption of mass public transportation systems in GCQ areas.

