Duterte orders probe of J&T Express over alleged mishandling of parcels

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte ordered agencies to probe a courier firm after learning of complaints of mishandling of packages.

During a televised address late Tuesday, Duterte directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to investigate J&T Express.

“There’s one [company] over which I often receive complaints. You better shape up. I’d like you to know that I’m ordering now the CIDG… and the NBI to investigate you and the BIR to look into your finances,” Duterte said, speaking partly in Filipino.

“This J&T, as you have seen on TV, they’re throwing around packages that might have been broken or spoiled. Or they got something from them or switched items,” he went on.

The President then issued a warning: “Because of the so many complaints, I will close you down. That’s for sure. I iwill close you down — whether you like it or not — after the CIDG and NBI finish their investigation and point to you as having a liability.”

A viral video on social media showed some personnel of the courier throwing packages inside a J&T Express delivery truck.

In response, the courier firm said it would not tolerate such acts and would penalize the personnel involved in the supposed mishandling of packages.

