Duterte orders return of 24,000 OFWs to their homes in a week

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte gave three government agencies one week to ensure that all 24,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Metro Manila awaiting the results of their coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) tests are sent back to their homes, his spokesman said on Monday.

Secretary Harry Roque said these are the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Health (DoH).

“So inaasahan po natin na magkakaroon naman po ng implementasyon ang ating mga ahensya ng gobyerno at itong linggong ito ay inaasahan nga ng Presidente na wala na doon sa mga 24,000 na mga OFWs na nag-aantay ng Covid-19 results ay manatili dito sa Maynila,” Roque said.

(We expect that our government agencies will implement this and this week the President expects that none of those 24,000 OFWs awaiting Covid-19 results remain in Manila)

Duterte’s directive was in response to complaints from OFWs, the spokesman said.