Duterte orders Solicitor General Calida to ask CoA to audit Red Cross

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered Solicitor General Jose Calida to put to task the Commission on Audit (COA) and review the financial state of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

Duterte’s order came following his recent verbal assault of Sen. Richard Gordon, alleging that the lawmaker reaped undue benefits for concurrently serving as the private humanitarian organization’s chairman.

Insisting anew that there were no anomalies in the purchase of medical supplies for the government’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response and that no member of his Cabinet has committed any wrongdoing, the Chief Executive accused Gordon of being a corrupt senator.

“I would be lying if I say there is no corruption. In some other offices now, agencies, departments, there are. But I’m making you this guarantee, ‘yung (my) Cabinet members wala ‘yan (there are none), puro malinis ‘yan (they are all clean). Ang mga senador mayroon (There are some among the senators), Gordon is one,” Duterte claimed during his taped public briefing aired on Thursday.

“I am ordering the SolGen, Calida, to write (CoA chairperson Michael) Aguinaldo a letter — to write a letter and ask Aguinaldo to conduct immediately an audit diyan sa (on the) Red Cross na ‘yan. Ang hinihintay ko lang (what I’m waiting for) — the next step would be really be the letter to be delivered to the CoA by Solicitor General Calida regarding my request to audit the Red Cross,” he added.

The President again belied accusations his administration took the shortcut in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for its anti-coronavirus efforts nor were there any ghost deliveries.

“There was no overpricing which some senators were also desperately trying to establish. Everything was delivered. There was no ghost deliveries as some senators are implying. Nakinig naman kayo sa (you listened to) COA, wala naman silang sinabi na (they didn’t mention) overpricing. Wala namang sinabing (there were no claims of) ghost deliveries. But itong (these) theories ng mga (of the senators) senador… Kaya sabi ko (I said) we do not want to quarrel with you guys, but kung marendahan ninyo ‘yang si (if you can rein in) Gordon. Otherwise, we will come to a head,” he expressed.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Duterte then went on to allege that Gordon used the PRC as his “milking cow” in his past senatorial campaigns.

“Hindi ako kawatan kagaya mo (I’m not a thief like you). Wala akong Red Cross na ginagatasan araw-araw (I don’t have a Red Cross that I milk every day). It’s not my style,” he stated.

The President also scored Gordon and the PRC for charging the public a fee for donated blood.

“Alam mo mahilig kayong magpa-bloodletting (You know, you always conduct bloodletting activities). Isang battalion na pulis, isang battalion na army (one battalion of the police, one battalion of the army). Tapos ang mga tao diyan kung kailangan, bumili (But when the people need it, they buy it). Ang mahirap diyan o mayaman gusto ng dugo sa Red Cross, nagbabayad (Rich or poor, if they need blood from the Red Cross, they pay). Nasaan naman ‘yung mga dugo na kinuha mo diyan sa mga sundalo pati pulis, pati ‘yung mga civilian (Where is the blood you get from the military, police and even the civilian? I’m just trying to reconcile,” said the Chief Executive.

The Palace has previously insisted state auditors have the authority to look into the financial records of the PRC as mandated by Republic Act 10072, or the Philippine Red Cross Act of 2009, which gives CoA the power to submit an annual report to the President containing its activities and financial condition.

The law also recognizes the Chief Executive as the honorary president of the PRC.