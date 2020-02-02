Duterte orders temporary travel ban on visitors from mainland China, special admin regions

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to impose a temporary travel ban on visitors from mainland China and its special administrative regions, Senator Bong Go disclosed Sunday morning.

Go said he met with Duterte on Saturday night where among those discussed is the expansion of the temporary travel ban currently imposed on Hubei province to the rest of mainland China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sa ngayon ay mag-i-implement na ng temporary travel ban on travelers coming from any part of China and its special administrative regions on top of the existing temporary travel ban imposed on those coming from Hubei province and other affected areas,” Go in an interview with DZBB.

Duterte’s earlier order only covered Chinese nationals from China’s Hubei province, where Wuhan City —the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak—is located, as well as parts of China where there have been reports of confirmed cases of the virus.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ