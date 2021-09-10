Duterte orders travel ban on countries under ‘red list’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a ban on travel to the Philippines by foreigners coming from countries under a red list or those considered as high-risk for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Malacañang announced on Friday.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte approved today, Sept. 10, 2021, the imposition of travel restrictions on countries under the red list,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

“These include Azerbaijan, Guadeloupe, Guam, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Saint Lucia, and Switzerland,” he added.

The restriction covers all travelers coming from the red list countries within 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines, except returning Filipinos via government-initiated or non-government repatriation programs and special commercial flights allowed under existing resolutions of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, according to Roque.

The ban will be in place from Sept. 12, 2021, 12:00 noon to September 18, 2021, 11:59 p.m.

Roque said that passengers in transit from these countries and all those who have been there within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines who will arrive before 12:00 noon of September 12, 2021 may still be granted entry.

However, Roque said these passengers shall be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period, where the first 10 days shall be at a quarantine facility and the remaining days under home quarantine in their respective local government units of destination.



“RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing shall be conducted on the 7th day with the day of arrival as Day 1. Arriving passengers shall complete a 10-day facility-based quarantine, notwithstanding a negative test result,” Roque said.

“In the case of Filipino or foreign passengers who merely transited through any of the abovementioned countries, they shall not be considered as having come or having been to the said country, provided they stayed in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry by immigration authorities,” he added.

The travel ban was issued as Covid-19 cases in the country hit 2,179,770 on Friday, of which 175,470 are active cases, 1,969,401 are recoveries and 34,899 are deaths.