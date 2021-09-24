Duterte pleads for peace as 2022 polls draw near

AS the 2022 nationals and local polls draw near, President Rodrigo Dutetre on Friday renewed his appeal for peace, saying he would be forced to use the “might of the military” just to ensure the election is peaceful and violence-free.

In his speech during the inauguration of the new Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, Duterte expressed hope that the upcoming elections in the country would not be marred by violence.

“I’d like to call of you, all leaders, political leaders, and those participating in the elections, I plead for peace. Gusto ko sana makita ang (I would like to see) Maguindanao, ang Sultan Kudarat and every province, Cotabato City na walang gulo (at peace),” Duterte said.

“You know I’m hesitant really to say this, in the forthcoming elections, I’m still the president and just like in the last elections that we have had during my term, sinabi ko (I said), there will be a peaceful election. So hindi pwede ‘yang terrorism, lahat na, you know I do not want yung pwersahan. Ayaw ko ‘yan ( So terrorism is out of the question, all of it. I do not want force. I don’t like that),” he added.

Duterte, who is running for vice president in 2022, said he wanted all Filipinos to exercise their right to vote during next year’s elections.

“Ngayong eleksyon, gusto ko sa lahat ng buong Pilipinas na (In this election, I want the entire Philippines to be) peaceful and people can vote freely with their candidate and that their votes, there will be votes and it will be counted correctly. ‘Yun lang naman ang gusto nating lahat (That’s what everybody wants). Nobody wants trouble. Nobody wants cheating. But minsan hindi kayo (sometimes, you’re not), but pass this on, this message to everybody outside here na sabi ko nakikiusap na ako (I said that I am appealing),” Duterte said.

“I’m pleading, almost praying that people will really stick to the rule of law and avoid violence kasi ‘pag hindi, unahan ko na kayo (because if not then I will get ahead of you), then I will be forced to use the might of the military, not for any purpose but see to it that the election is peaceful and violence-free. ‘Yan ang hingi ko (That is my request), not only here, but all places in the Philippines,” he added.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Elections in the Philippines have enjoyed the benefits of automation since the 2010 national polls, but the May 2022 edition will be the first time that Filipinos will vote during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

But Malacañang is confident there would no longer be areas under granular lockdowns during the 2022 polls as the government continues to vaccinate against Covid-19.

Localized granular lockdowns are currently being imposed in the National Capital Region (NCR) on a pilot basis under the Alert Level System strategy. Since this is the pilot phase, it’s not far-fetched to think that the national government would tap this strategy in areas outside Metro Manila in the near future.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez had said that the newly implemented granular lockdowns should not be used as an excuse to prevent people from voting, or force the suspension of the elections.

Based on Comelec records during the 2019 polls, Metro Manila had the second-highest number of registered voters among all regions with 7 million, just behind Region 4A (Calabarzon) which has 8.67 million registered voters.