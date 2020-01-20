Duterte promises to look for funds to establish rail transport in Cebu

CEBU CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday promised Cebuanos that he will look for funds to establish a commuter train to help ease traffic congestion in Cebu.

In a speech at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), the final staging point of the Sinulog Grand Parade, Duterte acknowledged that Cebu has been plagued by so much traffic.

“Cebu cannot expand anymore because it is an old city. The only way to address traffic here is to have a train or an elevated structure. That is how I see it,” he said in Cebuano.

“I will help you look for a funding. The plan is a commuter train. I will be the one to do it. I will look for money. That is my promise to you.” he added.

While he could do something to help ease traffic congestion in Cebu, Duterte admitted that he could only do so much to address the bottleneck on EDSA in Metro Manila.

“I only have two remaining years in the presidency. I don’t want to implement something which I know could not be finished within my term. I don’t want to go out of the presidency where I have an unfinished project,” he said.

While he wants to help Cebu’s traffic problem, Duterte said he too is aware that the island has another problem that needs to be addressed.

“I know that illegal drugs remains prevalent in Cebu, especially in Talisay City,” he said.

“I told you to stop it or else you will die. Do not destroy my country because I will really kill you. Illegal drugs is not acceptable to me. It can victimize a lot of families,” he added.

The country’s top official did not dwell on other issues during his 19-minute speech.

“I came here to see Sinulog. I will be back in Cebu for some other time,” he said.

President Duterte led the inauguration of the Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 1 on Sunday afternoon before he proceeded to the CCSC to watch the Sinulog 2020.

President Duterte arrived at the Cebu City Sports Center about 6:30 p.m. and watched a couple of dancing contingents before he addressed the crowd of about 6,000.

At least two million people witnessed the Sinulog Grand Parade 2020, according to Brigadier General Val De Leon, director of the Central Visayas police.

To secure revelers, close to 6,000 policemen were deployed at the Cebu City Sports Center and along the parade route. No untoward incident was reported.

The Sinulog Grand Parade, which culminated the 10-day long festivities is held every third Sunday of January in Cebu City in honor of the Sto. Niño.

It is essentially a dance ritual that commemorates the Cebuano’s pagan past and their acceptance of Christianity.

The festival highlights some of the country’s most colorful displays of pomp and pageantry: participants garbed in bright-colored costumes dance to the rhythm of drums, trumpets, and native gongs.

Side by side with the government-led revelries was the religious activity which drew throngs of people.

Thousands of devotees trooped to the Basilica del Sto. Niño in downtown Cebu City to celebrate the feast of the Child Jesus.

