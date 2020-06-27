Duterte pushes for national pandemic preparedness measure

WARNING that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) would “likely stay with us in the foreseeable future,” President Rodrigo Duterte pressed Southeast Asian nations to expand the region’s existing mechanisms by passing legislation that will help each country to respond to public health emergencies.

This, after Duterte and his fellow Southeast Asian leaders had a “productive” exchange of views and interface with representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) through a virtual conference on Friday.

The AIPA, founded in 1977, is a forum for inter-parliamentary friendship and cooperation among lawmakers of the 10 Asean member-states.

In his remarks, Duterte said that a pandemic of such massive scale and severity as Covid-19 required “close cooperation and coordination between the executive and the legislature.”

“Covid-19 is likely to stay with us in the foreseeable future. As we transition to the new normal and move towards recovery, we will once again need the support of the legislative branch,” Duterte said.

The President said among the key areas that need urgent legislative action were the “institutionalization of national preparedness and response mechanisms for pandemics and other hazards.”

He also sought the creation of a Medical Reserve Corps and a stockpile of strategic and critical materials.

The Philippines also needs to amend its Labor Code, strengthen its social protection system, and update its economic regulations in view of advances in the digital economy, he added.

Duterte made the remarks as he lauded the Philippine Congress for enacting Republic Act (RA) 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act that expired on Thursday.

According to Malacañang, the President was elated that RA 11469 enabled his administration to implement “timely” emergency measures to mitigate the adverse impact of the Covid-19 crisis, as well as to save the lives of Filipinos.

Through RA 11469, the President was granted temporary special powers to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malacañang has repeatedly said Duterte’s emergency powers should be extended to allow his government to effectively fight Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Duterte sought the support of the AIPA in crafting an Asean comprehensive recovery plan, according to the Palace.

“Over the past five decades, Asean has seen great progress and overcome many crises through solid cooperation,” the President said.

“Our legislatures have definitely been a crucial partner in this process. Let us then continue to foster this much-needed cohesive and responsive partnership,” he added.