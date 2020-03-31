Duterte reports to Congress: P5,000 cash aid released to displaced workers

DISPLACED workers have started receiving their P5,000 cash aid for March through remittance centers of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

This was part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s report to Congress with regard to the first week of implementation of the Bayanihan Act, Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd said on Tuesday.

The Bayanihan to Heal as One Act or Republic Act 11469 grants the President special powers to tap public funds to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Sotto said the President submitted the full report at about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s quite precise and concise to the spirit of what we expect. Although some provisions are still in process, most are being executed already,” Sotto said in a text message.

“But I will wait for the comments of the oversight comm and consolidate in a report to the Senate proper,” he said.

He sent a copy of the report to the Senate oversight committee tasked to review the implementation of the Bayanihan Act.

They are Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senators Panfilo Lacson, Christopher “Bong” Go, and Juliana Pilar “Pia” Cayetano.

Asked about the implications of delayed distribution of cash dole-outs to poor families, Sotto said, “Displaced workers have started receiving their 5k (P5,000) for the month [of March) thru DoLE remittance centers.

“Relax lang, mahina ang kalaban. Hindi instant coffee ito (Just relax, this is not easy. This [effort to distribute cash aid] is not [similar to preparing] instant coffee),” he said

Sotto added that the Department of Finance (DoF) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) were finalizing their database.

Lacson, in a radio interview, said he has suggested to Sotto to post their opinion regarding the contents of the report on the Senate website to make it a “virtual oversight committee public hearing.”

“This will allow the public the opinion and sentiment of the members of Congress. After all, we were the ones who passed that (Bayanihan Act) and we want to look into it. That’s why purpose of the oversight committee, is to review [its implementation],” Lacson said in Filipino.