Duterte restricts movement of pork products

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered all government agencies and local government units (LGUs) to restrict the movement of pork and products to curb the spread of the African swine fever (ASF).

Administrative Order No. 22 mandates the strict implementation of “National Zoning and Movement Plan for African Swine Fever” of the Department of Agriculture (DA) crafted late last year.

Amid confirmed cases of the ASF in several parts of the country, the President stressed that it is the state’s policy to prevent the entry of disease-carrying animals into meat establishments and ensure the safety and quality of imported meat and meat products.

“The LGUs shall regulate, among others, meat inspection, meat transport and post-abattoir control, in accordance with the national policies, procedures, guidelines, rules and regulations, and quality and safety standards as promulgated by the DA secretary,” the directive dated Feb. 5 read.

