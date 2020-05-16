Duterte returns home to Davao City

After two months holed up in the Palace, even President Rodrigo Duterte was eager to see his family, flying home to Davao City as soon as the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was lifted.

In a text message sent to reporters on Saturday, Presidential Security Group chief Jesus Durante said, “Yes. He (Duterte) is in Davao for a visit after more than two months of not being able to see his family.”

“He will be back for the next IATF meeting,” Durante added, referring to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging infectious Diseases.

This is the first time that Duterte has returned to Davao City since he placed Luzon under ECQ in mid-March to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Metro Manila, Laguna and six areas in Central Luzon saw some relief from the lockdown, transitioning to a modified ECQ from Saturday until the end of May.

Meanwhile, the cities of Cebu and Mandaue remained under strict lockdown, following appeals from local officials, who were concerned about the high number of Covid-19 cases in those areas.

Davao City and many other parts of the country began a more gradual reopening, allowed under general community quarantine. It allows almost all industries, except those in amusement, to operate up to 75-percent capacity. Also, mass gatherings remained prohibited under a general quarantine.

As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 12,091 Covid-19 infections.

Around 2,460 persons have already recovered from the infectious disease, while 806 Covid-19 patients have died.