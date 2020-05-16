Duterte returns to Davao City to see family

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is back in Davao City after staying in Manila for two months due to the government’s implementation of a lockdown in the National Capital Region and other areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

In a text message, Presidential Security Group chief Jesus Durante confirmed that Duterte was currently in Davao City to be with his family but will be back for the next IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force] meeting.

This is the first time that Duterte returned to Davao City since he placed Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in March to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Metro Manila, Laguna, and six areas in Central Luzon were placed under a modified ECQ starting this Saturday, while the cities of Cebu and Mandaue remained on strict lockdown following appeals from local officials to contain the pandemic.

Davao City and the rest of the country, meanwhile, are under general community quarantine, that would allow almost all industries to operate up to 75 percent except amusement centers and those that involve mass gatherings.

As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 12,091 Covid-19 infections.

Around 2,460 persons have recovered from the infectious disease, while about 806 Covid-19 patients have died.