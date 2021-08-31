Duterte running for VP because ‘there is no opposition’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday expressed confidence that the opposition will “not win” in the May 9, 2022 national elections, as he reiterated that he will run for vice president.

“Sabi ko, magtakbo ako ng vice president. Bakit? Walang oposisyon, eh (I said I’ll run for vice president. Why? Because there is no opposition),” Duterte said in a taped address to the public.

“Hindi naman [mananalo] ‘yang opposition na ‘yan. Sigurado ako, ‘yung Otso Diretso, mauulit na naman ‘yan (The opposition will not win. I’m sure Otso Diretso will happen again),” he added.

Ocho Diretso, a political party formed to oppose the Duterte administration, failed to secure a Senate seat in the 2019 midterm polls.

Duterte had said he wanted to run for vice president due to his “unfinished business” against illegal drugs and corruption, but that he will back out if his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, seeks the highest position.