Duterte says opening of classes without COVID-19 vaccine ‘useless’

MANILA, Philippines — For President Rodrigo Duterte, it is “useless” to talk about the opening of classes when there is no vaccine yet against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a televised address, the President said he would not allow the opening of classes if students would crowd inside a classroom unless they are safe.

“Mga bata, ‘wag muna. ‘Yang opening ng classes, that’s a, I will not allow the opening of classes na magdikit dikit ‘yang mga bata. Bahala na hindi na makatapos,” Duterte said.

(For children, not yet – the opening of classes. I will not allow the opening of classes if it would mean children will be in a crowded room.)

“For this generation, wala nang makatapos na doktor pati engineer. Kasi hindi na, wala nang aral. Laro na lang. Unless I am sure that they are really safe.”

(..no one will finish medicine, even engineering. Because schools are closed.)

“It’s useless to be talking about the opening of classes. Para sa akin, bakuna muna. Pag nandyan ang bakuna, okay na (For me, vaccine first. If it’s at hand, it’s OK). Remember that,” he further said.

The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier announced that the school year 2020 to 2021 will open, physically or virtually, on August 24.

Meanwhile, Malacañang said colleges and universities who will use full online education can open anytime, while those using flexible learning may open classes in August.

Schools that will conduct face-to-face or in-person classes can open not earlier than September 1.

As of Monday, there are 14,319 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, with 873 deaths and 3,323 recoveries.

