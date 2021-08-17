Duterte seeks more vaccines from US

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night appealed for more vaccines from the United States as the nation faces a shortfall in the supply amid the threat of a highly transmissible variant.

“I am asking America to give us more kung mayroon lang sila (if they could),” Duterte said during his weekly national address.

“If there is an excess of supply sa inyo, pakitulong naman dito sa bayan ko (If you have excess supplies, please help our country). We have the money; we buy; we do not ask. We have saved money for this event,” he added.

Duterte, who has blasted the US government for criticizing his administration, personally welcomed the arrival of the latest vaccine donations — 3 million doses of Moderna, on August 3.

The delivery followed the US’ earlier donation of 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that arrived in the Philippines in mid-July. The total number of Covid-19 shots it has donated is now over 6 million.

Duterte also acknowledged the vaccines donated by the Chinese government, which, he said, were given to the country with “no strings attached.”

“Until now, China has not asked me for anything in exchange. No requests. Nothing at all, except that their boats are there [in the West Philippine Sea],” he said partly in Filipino.



“Sabi ko naman na ako rin, maglagay ako (I told them I will also put boats there). That’s about one month or two months ago,” he added.

Duterte said he will not let Filipino ships leave the West Philippine Sea. He said he does not want to go to war with any country, including China and America, but that he would fight if necessary.

Beijing has not acknowledged the ruling of The Hague that junked its historical claims on the West Philippine Sea in 2016.

Duterte himself had downplayed the historic arbitral award as a “piece of paper” that can be thrown away.