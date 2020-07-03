Duterte signs anti-terror bill

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a highly controversial bill that seeks to strengthen the country’s anti-terrorism campaign.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. KARL NORMAN ALONZO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. 11479, or

the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, today, 3 July 2020,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement on Friday.

Roque said the President, together with his legal team, “took time to study this piece of legislation, weighing the concerns of different stakeholders.”

“Terrorism, as we often said, strikes anytime and anywhere. It is a crime against the people and humanity; thus, the fight against terrorism requires a comprehensive approach to contain terrorist threats,” he said.

Roque said the signing of the law “demonstrates our serious commitment to stamp out terrorism, which has long plagued the country and has caused unimaginable grief and horror to many of our people.”

The bill was signed just days before it was to lapse into law.

Congress on June 9 sent the bill for Duterte’s signature even as some lawmakers tried to withdraw their support for it.

The law seeks to strengthen the Human Security Act of 2007 and criminalizes incitement of terrorism “by means of speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, banners or other representations.”

Under the law, suspected terrorists can be jailed up to 24 days without a warrant.

The new law also authorizes the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze assets and bank accounts of individuals or groups tagged as terrorists.

Several groups have opposed the bill’s provision of extended pre-trial detention with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines saying it was “exclusively a judicial power” under the Constitution.

The signing of the law also came after the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) approved a resolution asking Duterte to veto the controversial legislation.

The resolution was passed after Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al-Haj Murad” Ebrahim expressed alarm over the proposed law.

But Roque said the BTA’s fear that the anti-terrorism bill would lead to discrimination and abuse of Mindanaoan Muslims was “unfounded.”

The enactment of the anti-terrorism bill drew different reactions from lawmakers.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson lauded the signing of the measure.

“Much credit goes to President Duterte. With all the pressure coming from different directions against the signing of the Anti Terrorism Bill into law, at the end of the day, it is his strong political will that mattered most,” said Lacson in a Viber message to Senate reporters.

“Rest assured that I will exert extra effort in guarding against possible abuse in its implementation, notwithstanding all the safeguards incorporated in this landmark legislation,” said Lacson, one of the authors of the bill in the Senate.

Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd said, “I am glad the President has sifted through the rubble and saw the importance of the law.”

“It’s full of safeguards but strong against terrorists. Unlike the old law, it was subject to abuse by the terrorists,” Sotto said in his message.

He said the critics of the Anti-Terrororism Act might continue to campaign against the law despite its approval.

“It’s a free country. Democracy guarantees their rights,” he said.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Senate local government committee, said the passage of the anti-terror bill into law was “very timely and historic as it is a measure needed by our nation.”

“It just goes to show that a stable peace and order climate should go hand in hand with economic rejuvenation post Covid-19,” he added.

Lawmakers opposed to the anti-terrorism bill condemned its enactment, saying it will worsen the state of human rights in the country.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said the new law that repeals the “less repressive” Human Security Act of 2007 “further stifles dissent, imposes prior restraint to freedom of expression, derogates civil liberties and institutes state terrorism.”

“The new law installs national security to a high pedestal while it demotes civil liberties to a lowly footstool,” Lagman said.

House Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate said the new law signals a “darker era for human rights.”

“This is indeed a horrific day for the country as another darker era for human rights looms. Malacañang naman din ang nagmamadali ng terror bill na iyan kaya di na nakakapagtaka (It is not surprising since Malacañang was the one that rushed that terror bill),” Zarate said.

“We would have to continue the fight on all fronts until this terror law is junked. We will question its constitutionality at the Supreme Court at the soonest time possible,” Zarate added.

“Despite strong opposition and clear violations of basic human rights under its provisions, President Duterte signs the Anti-Terror Law. Not only did he sign the terror bill into law, Duterte just signed a death warrant to the human rights of every man, woman, and child in the Philippines,” ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro said.

Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago slammed the priority given to the bill instead of the pandemic response.

“Instead of addressing the extremely urgent health and socioeconomic needs of the people brought about by the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, President Duterte chooses to further monopolize power and signs a law which easily equates dissent and criticism with terrorism; in a time when the nation needs to be united in solidarity, Pres. Duterte, along with his military secretaries and cohorts, decides to further divide the nation, and display insensitivity and callousness as they turn a deaf ear to the voices of the people,” Elago said.

Two international rights organizations condemned the signing of the anti-terror bill into law.

In a statement, human rights watchdog Amnesty International described the signing of the measure as a setback for human rights.

“Under Duterte’s presidency, even the mildest government critics can be labeled terrorists,” said Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty International’s Asia Pacific regional director. “This administration has effectively crafted a new weapon to brand and hound any perceived enemies of the state. In the prevailing climate of impunity, a law so vague on the definition of ‘terrorism’ can only worsen attacks against human rights defenders.”

“This law’s introduction is the latest example of the country’s ever-worsening human rights record,” continued Bequelin. “Once again, this shows why the UN should launch a formal investigation into ongoing widespread and systematic violations in the country.”

Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said Duterte’s signing of the bill puts Philippine democracy “into an abyss”.

“The law threatens to significantly worsen the human rights situation in the Philippines, which has nosedived since the catastrophic ‘war on drugs’ began four years ago. The Anti-Terrorism Law will give a green light to the systematic targeting of political critics and opponents, as well as ordinary Filipinos who dare to speak out,” Robertson said.

WITH JAVIER JOE ISMAEL, DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ AND ARIC JOHN SY CUA