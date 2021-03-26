Duterte signs CREATE bill into law

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has signed the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) into law, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. announced on Friday.

According to Roque, Duterte vetoed some provisions of the Republic Act 11534 or the CREATE Act, which aims to reduce corporate income tax in a bid to help the economy recover amid the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The CREATE law will slash the corporate income tax of big firms to 25 from 30 percent.

It further cuts the corporate income tax of micro, small, medium enterprises with net taxable income below P5 million and total assets below P100 million to 20 percent.