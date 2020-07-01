Duterte signs into law Bong Go bill upgrading Bicol hospital

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go today (July 1) commended President Rodrigo Duterte for signing into law one of his sponsored bills as chairman of the Senate health and demography committee. The enacted measure increases the bed capacity of Bicol Medical Center from 500 to 1,000 beds and upgrades its facilities and services in order to provide better medical and health care to Bicolanos.

“Inaprubahan na po ni Pangulong Duterte ang batas na naglalayong mas maisaayos ang Bicol Medical Center. Para po ito sa mga kababayan nating Bikolano (President Duterte has approved the measure seeking to further upgrade the Bicol Medical Center.This is for our Bikolano compatriots),” Go said.

“Bilang Senate Committee Chair on Health, patuloy po tayong nagtatrabaho upang mas i-angat pa ang kalidad ng ating mga pampublikong ospital sa kahit saang parte ng bansa lalo na ngayon na may hinaharap tayong pandemya (As chairman of the Senate health committee, we continue to work in order to further upgrade the quality of our public hospitals wherever in the country, especially now that we are facing a pandemic),” he added.

Go was referring to Republic Act (RA) 11478 or “An Act Increasing the Bed Capacity of Bicol Medical Center from 500 beds to 1,000 Beds, Upgrading its Service Facilities and Professional Health Care Services, Authorizing the Increase of its Medical Workforce Complement, Amending for the Purpose Republic Act 8053, and Appropriating Funds Therefor”.

The newly enacted measure is expected to improve the delivery of quality medical and healthcare services in the Bicol region.

Since last week, this is the fourth similar health-related measure signed into law by the President. He recently signed into law three other local hospital bills, namely RA11472 which increases the bed capacity and upgrades the services of the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City from 150 to 500 beds; RA 11473 upgrading the Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City, Cebu into a medical center to be known as the Cebu South Medical Center; and RA 11474 which also upgrades the Maria L. Eleazar District Hospital in Tagkawayan, Quezon province into a Level 3 general hospital to be known as the Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital.

“Sa bawat health-related bill na naipapasa natin at nagiging batas, buhay ng kababayan natin ang pwedeng mailigtas mula sa sakit (For every health-related bill that we have passed and enacted into law, we’re saving our countrymen from illnesses),” Go said.