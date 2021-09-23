Duterte signs into law measure taxing POGOs

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte enacted into law a measure imposing taxes on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO).

Republic Act 11590, or “An Act taxing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations” was signed by the Chief Executive on Sept. 22, 2021.

“Bahagi ito sa ating mahigpit na pagre-regulate ng lahat na klase ng gambling at pagbabawal ng illegal na sugal (This is part of the strict regulation on all forms of gambling and the prohibition of illegal gambling),” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said during his televised press briefing on Thursday.

The new law mandates that 60 percent of the total revenue generated by the POGO will be allotted for the Universal Healthcare Act, 20 percent for the Department of Health’s (DoH) implementation of the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, while the remaining 20 percent shall be used for the government’s Sustainable Development Goals.

It also states that within three months since effectivity and every three months thereafter, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) shall submit a report to Congress containing all pertinent information, including but not limited to, “reports by the third-party auditors and collection performance data of all offshore gaming licenses, for review of the same for possible adjustments of rates or any other matter pertinent to the taxation of Philippine Gaming Offshore Operations”.

The Secretary of the Department of Finance (DoF), upon the recommendation of the BIR Commissioner, meanwhile, shall formulate the necessary implementing rules and regulations (IRR) 90 days after the new law’s effectiveness, which is 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or any newspaper of general circulation.