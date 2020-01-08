Duterte signs law granting gov’t workers’ pay hike

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a measure seeking another salary increase for government workers.

Duterte signed the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) of 2019 on Wednesday, according to a photo release from Malacañang.

The salary increases will be implemented in four tranches starting in January 2020.

Upon full implementation, basic salaries will increase by a weighted average of 23.24 percent by 2023.

Around 1.4 million civil servants, including public teachers and nurses, are expected to benefit from the new law.

Employees under Salary Grades 10 to 15 would be granted the highest increase ranging from 20 to 30 percent while those under SG 25 to 33 would have the lowest increase of 8 percent.

Meanwhile, those under SG 1 to 10 would get an increased pay from 17.5 percent to 20.5 percent over four years.

Last year, the government implemented the last tranche of SSL 4 under Executive Order No. 201 issued by former President Benigno Aquino III in 2016.

