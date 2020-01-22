Duterte signs law imposing additional sin taxes

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a measure imposing additional excise taxes on alcoholic beverages and e-cigarettes starting January 2020.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed the signing of the Sin Tax Bill on Thursday.

Malacañang, however, has yet to release a copy of the law as of posting time.

The new law is set to generate around P24.9 billion in revenues for the government, which will be used for the implementation of the Universal Health Care program, Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the Department of Health and programs seeking to attain the country’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Aside from imposing additional sin taxes, the measure also includes a provision making medicines for heart disease, diabetes, and high cholesterol exempted from value-added tax (VAT) starting January 2020.

Medicines for mental health, cancer, tuberculosis, and kidney diseases will also be VAT-free starting January 2023.

The government has branded the measure as a “win-win situation” as it seeks to curb vices while supporting the nationwide health program and exempting specific prescription medicines from VAT.