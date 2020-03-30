Duterte specifies powers of gov’t agencies grappling with COVID-19

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has issued an order identifying the responsibilities of government agencies grappling with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a televised public address on Monday night, Duterte said he had issued the order through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea “clearly laying down the responsibilities of each department in implementing the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.”

The President explained that the order would ensure a seamless government response to the pandemic, which has already infected 1,546 in the country, 78 of whom have died.

“I have given them their marching orders emphasizing the need for sufficient authority to that they do not have to go back to me and ask for clearance for each and every action they have to take,” he added.

“All of the details of our actions will be part of my report which will be submitted to Congress pursuant to the Bayanihan Act,” he added.

Duterte had earlier signed Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Republic Act No. 11469) which gave him additional powers to address the COVID-19 crisis.

