‘Duterte still has chance to raise Hague ruling before the world’

AS his term is coming to an end, President Rodrigo Duterte still has the opportunity to reverse his course, and uphold the Hague ruling over the South China Sea that favored the Philippines, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario said on Tuesday.

“Still has the opportunity to raise the award, not before Chinese President Xi Jinping, but before the world,” Del Rosario said in a virtual international conference, “A New Regional Order: Effective Alignment through Strategic Partnerships.”

Del Rosario said that Duterte could raise the ruling to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (GA) in September this year.

“Such is an opportune moment to show commitment to multilateralism, and rely on the UNGA as a promoter of the rule of law,” Del Rosario said.

July 12 marked the fourth anniversary of the arbitral ruling, which rendered a decision invalidating the sweeping nine-dash claim of Beijing over the South China Sea.

Del Rosario also suggested that the Philippines should consolidate support from other maritime power countries such as the United States, Japan, and Australia for the enforcement of the award.

Joint patrols should be conducted in the South China Sea with “like-minded allies,” he said.

Moreover, Del Rosario said, the Philippine government could seize lawfully the Chinese assets in the country for the environmental damages inflicted by China in the South China Sea.