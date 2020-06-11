Duterte still in Davao, Medialdea to grace Luneta Independence Day rites

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to represent him in the Independence Day rites at Rizal Park in Manila on Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday said the message of the President, whois stillin Davao City, will be aired after the Luneta ceremony.

“Itinalaga po niya si Executive Secretary para maging representante sa paglalagay ng wreath at flag-raising sa Luneta at matapos po ng seremonya, ipe-play po yung address ng Pangulo natin, yung June 12 Independence Day address ng ating Pangulo, kabahagi po yung kanyang talumpati, mensahe sa programa sa Luneta,” Roque said during an online briefing.

(He designated the Executive Secretary to represent him in the wreath-laying and flag-raising rites at Rizal Park. After the ceremony, the President’s June 12 Independence Day message will be aired.)

Roque did not specify when the President will return to Manila, though Duterte is scheduled to address the nation and issue new directives on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdown / quarantine measures on Monday, June 15.

Roque earlier said only 10 people will be allowed to attend the Independence rites at Luneta Park on Friday due to the ban on mass gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Pag nandyan ang Presidente, dadami po ang tao ang nais lumapit sa kanya. Di po maiiwasan yan, kahit saan po tayo mag-celebrate, sa Luneta o sa Davao, yan po ang problema,” Roque said.

(If the President is present, the number of people who want to go near him will swell. That cannot be prevented, whether we celebrate it in Luneta or in Davao.)

Meanwhile, Roque previously encouraged the public who are planning to stage protests on Independence Day to go digital and turn to social media to prevent physical contact in light of the pandemic.

