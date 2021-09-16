Duterte still on Gordon: Dump the guy

DUMP the guy.

This was the call made by President Rodrigo Duterte to the people, as he urged them not re-elect Sen. Richard Gordon whom he called a “fraud” in his latest public verbal assault of the lawmaker.

Duterte’s latest tirade followed his praise of how the House of Representatives conducted its inquiry into the alleged anomalies connected to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies for the government’s pandemic response from the company Pharmally.

The President lauded how the House’s inquiry was “more sane” and that “those who were called to testify were able to complete their story”.

“So, what was established in the congressional lower house? We go back to what we have been saying since the very start and I will say this again for the benefit of those who cannot seem to comprehend and those who refuse to understand. I am addressing this statement to Gordon,” Duterte said in his pre-recorded Talk to the Nation public address aired Thursday.

“Gordon is one of a kind. Kaya sabi ko (That’s why I said) if the Filipino people nakikinig kayo (are listening), dump the guy. He is a fraud. This is how an inquiry should be, far from the witch-hunt being undertaken by the Senate,” added.

The House inquiry, he noted, was a stark contrast to the one being conducted by the Senate’s Blue Ribbon committee chaired by Gordon.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“You know, I’d like to address myself to the other senators, it might seem that we are egging for a fight with you. We are not. Ang problema diyan ‘yung (the problem there is the) Blue Ribbon chairman is a despot. He does not allow anybody to answer and he cuts the testimony of even the COA (Commission on Audit),” the President said.

“Nakinig man ako (I tuned in). Anong klaseng tao ito (what kind of a person is this)? And he talks and talks and talks. He cannot help but open his mouth. He is a pathological storyteller, si (that) Gordon,” he added.

“It was an investigation that was not conclusive and based on facts as provided by the resource person,” he said, stressing that it “was an inquiry devoid of rudeness, bias, and partiality perpetrated by Gordon”.

Gordon’s conduct as a senator as a head of powerful committee, Duterte warned, will only stir trouble.

“Even if we continue to hear this case until kingdom come, I do not think that you will get anything there, except that you want to dance before the par of public opinion so that you will be noticed and maybe try to impress the voters in this coming election that you are an intellectual — that you are a — a ghostbuster sa mga katiwalian sa gobyerno (against anomalies in government),” the President stated.