Duterte strips LGUs of Covid-19 aid role

President Rodrigo Duterte has stripped local government units (LGUs) of their duty to provide emergency relief to areas affected by the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday night, Duterte said he had designated Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista to take over the distribution effort after receiving complaints that there were local politicians who were pocketing dole-outs.

HELPING HANDS Bureau of Fire Protection personnel pour rice grains into relief bags inside the Department of Social Welfare and Development headquarters in Pasay City on Thursday. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO

“Tinanggal ko sa politiko kasi maraming reklamo. Tinanggal ko sa politiko ‘yung distribution ng pera pati ang bigas na pagkain (I will no longer allow politicians to lead the distribution following complaints. They can no longer distribute money and food),” he said.

He warned that politicians usurping relief aid would be jailed until a vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is developed.

The enhanced community quarantine will last until April 12.

The President also pledged a monthly emergency subsidy for 18 million poor households affected by the Covid crisis.

He also threatened to order the arrest of people, especially those who belong to Left-leaning groups, who sow disorder during the health emergency.

Duterte urged the public to obey the government because the Covid-19 problem was getting more serious.

On Thursday, the Department of Health said the country’s coronavirus cases had shot up to 2,633. The death toll also rose to 107.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd called on the public to stay home and to follow all protocols.

“Para ‘di na madagdagan pa ang Covid-positive patients, sundin po natin ang patakaran tulad ng pananatili sa bahay, physical distancing at palagiang paghuhugas ng kamay (To curb the spread of the virus and to stop the increase of cases, please follow the protocols — stay at home, observe physical distancing and always wash your hands),” he said in a televised briefing.

A total of 4,344 patients had been tested for the disease and 1,275 were negative, Duque added.

Latest figures from the Health department showed that there are 1,154 persons under investigation, while 6,321 are under monitoring.

Meanwhile, Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and a member of the Joint Oversight Committee that oversees the implementation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development and other concerned agencies to expedite the release of assistance, especially to low-income families and members of the vulnerable sector and informal workers.

“Kailangan nang maibigay kaagad ang ayuda ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipino, lalung lalo na sa mga informal economy workers at parte ng vulnerable sector dahil habang tumatagal, mas dagdag pasakit pa ito sa problema natin ngayon (There is a need to immediately release the government assistance to Filipinos, most especially low-income families, members of the vulnerable sector and informal workers),” Go said.

Considered part of the vulnerable sectors are senior citizens, persons with disability, pregnant and lactating women, solo parents, overseas Filipinos in distress who were repatriated or banned from traveling outside the country, indigenous peoples, members of the underprivileged sector, and homeless citizens.

Go emphasized that the law had already given the government the necessary authority to act immediately and accordingly, as Covid-19 continues to threaten the livelihood of many and the economy of the country.

Under Republic Act 11469, or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act,” over 18 million Filipino family beneficiaries will receive such assistance for two months.

Go emphasized that there should be no politics involved in the distribution of aid and that the funds must be allocated fairly and distributed equitably, especially among those who need government assistance most.

WITH JAVIER JOE ISMAEL