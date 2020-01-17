Duterte supports total deployment ban of OFWs in Kuwait

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is supportive of the total deployment ban in Kuwait imposed by labor officials following the death of an overseas household worker there, Malacañang said Friday.

“The Palace wishes to inform the public that President Duterte has approved the recommendation of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III on the total deployment ban of Filipino workers in Kuwait,” Palace spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

The deployment ban was imposed following the death of Filipino overseas worker Jeanelyn Villavende who was tortured and sexually abused by her employers.

“PRRD is for a total ban until the memorandum of agreement between the two countries is fully implemented and the terms contained therein are incorporated in every labor contract with our OFWs,” he added.

Panelo earlier said the ban would remain until Kuwait honors the labor agreement that ensures the protection of Filipinos working there.

The deployment ban would cover all “newly-hired domestic workers or household service workers, semi-skilled workers, skilled workers and professionals, including crew changes and shore leaves of Filipino seafarers” in Kuwait.