Duterte taps Parlade to National Security Council

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesman Antonio Parlade Jr. as the new deputy director-general of the National Security Council (NSC).

Parlade’s appointment paper was signed by the President on Wednesday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed the appointment of Mr. Antonio G. Parlade, Jr. yesterday, Sept. 8, 2021, as Deputy Director-General of the National Security Council,” Roque said.

Roque said the Palace wished Parlade well in his new assignment and was confident that the former military official would have a significant contribution in crafting plans and policies affecting national security.

“Deputy Director-General Parlade faithfully served the Armed Forces of the Philippines for many years until his retirement from the service. We are therefore confident that his length of fruitful service in the military would immensely contribute in the crafting of plans and policies affecting national security,” he said.

It was in July when Parlade resigned as NTF-ELCAC spokesman for security sector operations after senators questioned the legality of an active military officer holding another office.

“I want to ease the pressure on the NTF ELCAC principals who are being questioned by legislators for designating me despite my being in the active service,” Parlade has said.



However, despite his resignation as NTF ELCAC spokesman, Parlade said he would continue to defend the country against the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) and its allied organizations.

“Even then, I want to assure our critics and naysayers that I am not running away from this fight. As a citizen of this country it behooves me to continue with my patriotic duty to defend our country and end the 52 years onslaught of the CPP-NPA terrorists, whatever legal way I can,” he added.

Parlade, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1987, on July 25 retired from the military after 38 years of service.

As a former commander of the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom), Parlade pursued the implementation of campaign plans that seek to neutralize or destroy the remaining community terrorist groups (CTGs) operating in Southern Luzon.

Parlade also led Solcom in stakeholder engagements and community support programs to address issues that the CTGs exploit for their propaganda.

He was also instrumental in the activation of humanitarian assistance and disaster response task groups, in close coordination with disaster risk reduction and management councils, which enabled Solcom to respond to any eventualities, especially during the unrest of the Taal Volcano.