Duterte threatens senators with jail if Cabinet men cited in contempt

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday intensified his tirades against the Senate, now warning senators that he will send them to prison if they cite his Cabinet officials in contempt.

In his pre-recorded public address, Duterte advised his Cabinet members not to let any senator, particularly Sen. Richard Gordon, disrespect them.

The Senate blue ribbon committee, which Gordon heads, is in the middle of an investigation into the government's pandemic purchases last year.

“'Pag i-cite kayo in contempt, 'pag malaman ko, ang ikulong ko ang mga senador (If I find out that they cite you in contempt, I will send the senators to jail),” Duterte said.

“Huwag ninyong hayaan na si Gordon o mga senador na mag-sigaw-sigaw sa inyo. Pareho lang tayo sa gobyerno (Do not let Gordon or any other senator shout at you. We are all workers of government here),” he added.

Despite his pronouncement, the President said he did not want to quarrel with the Senate.

“I am giving this warning to the Senate. Ayaw ko ng gulo (I don't want trouble),” he said. “We recognize your power to help you in aid of legislation. Baka yung inyong 'in aid' maging 'first aid 'yan (your 'in aid' of legislation may become 'first aid').”