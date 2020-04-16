Duterte to address public anew Thursday night

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to address the nation anew on Thursday night.

Duterte’s former aide and senator Christopher “Bong” Go confirmed this in a message to reporters.

It was unclear, however, what the President’s address will be about.

During the President’s previous televised address, he said he would lift the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine once an antibody cure for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) becomes available.

He also made mention of the government’s emergency subsidy, saying the national ID system could have speeded its distribution.

Duterte’s address comes two weeks ahead of the target date when the Luzon-wide lockdown will be lifted on April 30.

As of Thursday, the Philippines recorded 5,660 cases of COVID-19 with 362 deaths and 435 recoveries.

