“Duterte to Congress: ‘Why not just pass a law to grant franchise to ABS-CBN?’”

According to Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, the president is ‘neutral’ when it comes to the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN.

After ABS-CBN halted its operations on television and radio on Tuesday, May 5, president Rodrigo Duterte said he believes that the congress should tackle the delayed renewal of ABS-CBN Corporation, according to his spokesperson Harry Roque.

“Ang panindigan po ng presidente, kung nakuha naman po ng kongreso na magpasa ng resolution na humingi sa NTC (National Telecommunications Commission) na magbigay ng provisional authority, bakit hindi na lang magpasa ng batas na nagbibigay ng franchise sa ABS-CBN?” Roque said in an interview on PTV-4 channel.

However, Roque pointed out that Duterte cannot endorse the franchise bills of ABS-CBN as urgent because it involves “private interest.”

“Kahit gusto po na makapagbigay ng prangkisa ng presidente mismo, wala po siyang ganiyang kapangyarihan,” Roque stated.

The spokesperson added that Duterte is neutral when it comes to the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN.

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala mga congressmen. Hindi po magagalit, hindi matutuwa ang Presidente kung kayo po’y ipasa ang ABS-CBN. Completely neutral po ang Presidente d’yan,” Roque remarked.