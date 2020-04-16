Duterte to critics: What have you done except to criticize?

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday questioned critics what they have done for the country except to talk and criticize.

“Ano ang nagawa ninyo para sa bayan? Pag sinabi ninyo ako, wala. Eh kayo? What have you done for the country except talk and criticize and talk?” Duterte said in a televised address.

ADVERTISEMENT

(What have you done for the country? You tell me that I haven’t done anything. But how about you? What have you done for the country except talk and criticize and talk?)

Duterte said he will identify critics, whom he said were politicking.

FEATURED STORIES

“For the sake of the country, I will identify yung mga Pilipino na walang ginawa kung hindi magbatikos, maghanap ng mali para lang may masabi at marinig sila ng mga tao. Yan ang iwasan ninyo. Yan yung naglalaro ng politika,” he said.

(For the sake of the country, I will identify the Filipinos who did nothing but criticize, who look for mistakes so that they have something to say and they could be heard. You should avoid them. Those are the ones playing with politics.)

In a previous address, Duterte also hit back at critics of his administration’s management of the budget intended to address the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health crisis.

The President lambasted a lawmaker, whom he did not name, for questioning the P275 billion meant for COVID-19 response—funds which he said have yet to be collected by the government.

Malacañang also earlier dismissed criticisms that the government’s strict quarantine measure against COVID-19 is not effective in containing the spread of the disease.

As of Thursday, the Philippines recorded 5,660 cases of COVID-19 with 362 deaths and 435 recoveries.

Edited by JPV

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ