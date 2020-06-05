Duterte to fire officials over Covid-19 compensation mess

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte warned that he would fire officials behind the delay in the release of the compensation package intended for the country’s health workers battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In his public address aired over state-run PTV4 on Friday morning, Duterte said he was willing to “sacrifice” those involved in the delayed release of benefits for affected health workers.

“We have to move fast. And if we have to move fast, I will sacrifice you even if you are not really a laggard… When I give an order for something to be done, hindi ako nagbibilang ng buwan. Nagbibilang lang ako ng araw (I only count days, not months),” Duterte said.

“Now, if you want it done in a hurry, the power to appoint carries with it the power to dismiss. And since it’s an absolute thing for lack of — total lack — total loss of confidence, I’m removing them because they are not functioning,” he added.

The President also said taxpayers’ money was wasted on these officials who appeared to be not willing to serve the people.

“So we are wasting money paying for these idiots. Kalalaki pa naman ng mga allowances, mga suweldo niyan (They’re enjoying generous salaries and allowances),” Duterte said.

“There are so many well-intentioned and well-meaning Filipinos, doctors and all, who would want to serve the government to contribute to humanity. And we do not have to suffer itong mga ‘to (because of these people),” he added.

Duterte recognized the need to extend the benefits due to health frontliners after several senators expressed dismay that no health worker has so far been compensated in the programs mandated under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Under the law, the government must provide P100,000 compensation to public and private health workers who get infected with the coronavirus in line of duty. A compensation of P1 million will be given to those who may die while fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The law also stated that all public health workers must be provided with a Covid-19 special risk allowance in addition to the hazard pay granted under the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers or Republic Act 7305.

The Bayanihan law, that authorizes the President to exercise powers to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, was signed last March 2 and will expire on June 24.

The President gave concerned government agencies until Tuesday, June 9 to release the compensation to health workers.