Duterte to Gordon: I will campaign against you

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte renewed his attacks against Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon, now saying he will campaign against him for being an “unfit” lawmaker.

“I would like to remind Sen. Gordon [that] I will campaign against you for being unfit to be a senator of this republic,” Duterte said in his taped “Talk to the People” aired on Tuesday morning.

“Others are trying to be Chinese when they are not. Ikaw naman, you are trying to be American na hindi ka naman talaga [totoong] Amerikano (You, on the other hand, are trying to be American when you are actually not),” he added.

Duterte made the statement as he once again lambasted the Senate blue ribbon committee, which Gordon leads, for conducting hours-long hearings into the government’s controversial procurement of medical supplies.

“Every time there is a committee hearing, you subpoena more than a hundred resource persons [….] Instead of working, they are stuck attending hearings that last for more than five hours,” Duterte said.

“Tama ba ‘yang ginagawa niyo? (Is what you’re doing right?) Are you crazy?” he said, adding that Gordon “has forever lost his credibility.”

The President has consequently lambasted the senator in his briefings, even threatening to end government transactions with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), which is being led by Gordon.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

He also urged the Commission on Audit to audit PRC, an independent, humanitarian organization.

Gordon had dismissed Duterte’s remarks against him and other senators as a mere “distraction.”