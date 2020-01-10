Duterte to ill-wishers: ‘Mamamatay ka din’

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday took a swipe at his ill-wishers, saying they would also have their time.

“Ang mga ulol, ito talagang mga opposition, nakikinig yan nationwide, sabi nila yung tao daw na may sakit sa kidney, umiitim daw. ‘Si Duterte, mamatay na yan,’” Duterte said in a speech during his visit to the farmers in North Cotabato.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those fools, those in the opposition… they claiming that people sufffering from kidney disease would get dark complexion. And Duterte would die.)

The President said he has no problem with dying since everyone will someday die anyway.

FEATURED STORIES

“Talagang mamatay ako. Walang problema yan. Ang tao, mamamatay talaga. Kailan? Only God knows. Wag mong sabihing mamatay ako. Talagang mamatay ako. Pati ikaw ikaw p***** i** mong nagsasalita mamamatay ka din,” Duterte said.

Last year, Duterte lambasted former senator Francisco “Kit” Tatad for claiming that he underwent a kidney transplant.

The President’s health has become a recurring issue after he missed some of his public engagements due to sickness.

Duterte admitted that he suffers from Buerger’s disease, migraines, and back pains which he attributed to smoking during his youth.

He also admitted he had a colonoscopy and endoscopy and that he has been undergoing regular blood tests.